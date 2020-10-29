GPT/MBR considerations migrating data from older computers

I have an old file server that I want to migrate data from. This is literally a 486 on an intel board with windows server 2001. The data is on a single constellation 2tb drive which ran 24x7 for at least 6 years, with very light workload. It hasn't been used regularly in about 4 years.



I wonder if I could get your opinions on how to proceed, with these considerations:



1) signs of data corruption: some large archive files are failing to extract properly

2) (^therefore) plan to image the storage partition to new drive and recover from that

3) new drive is >2tb, therefore needs to be GPT *or* use 16k sectors (not sure what hardware/OS/utiltity is compatible with each)

4) machine only has usb 2.0, which will bottleneck transfers

5) any bootable imaging utilities that suppert both MBR+GPT, or MBR 16k ??

6) I'm considering P2V -> VM for that machine to ease transition