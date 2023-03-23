Got one

Looking for a new/mint or very lightly used Reverb G2. Hoping to pick up one that someone bought on a whim when they were $299 and wants to offload it.

I'll do $325 shipped if it's mint/new. We can talk if you've got wear/damage.

Important to note I am looking for a fully functional and UNDAMAGED product. Scuffs, cosmetic issues are ok, functionality or something barely working is not.


Heat under alienb.




Got one new ty
 
bump for you, wish you luck for this. Loving mine, jumped on during the deal, definitely worth.
 
