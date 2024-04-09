Got Nostalgic yesterday

I was digging through a box of old stuff and found a AMD Palomino chip and a dual core Opteron. Thought back to the days of spending marathon sessions overclocking these chips.
My first overclocking was a Clawhammer it was the big bad single core. The crazy cooling systems endless sessions of stress testing. Blue screens of death
The good old days!!
A picture of my old OC’ing rig think a dual core opteron was in it
and a modified coolit freezone
 

Which opteron? Looks like a dfi lanparty board.

Man some day it would be fun to hunt one of them down. My first option was a 165.
 
Opteron 165
Don't remember which DFI board it was, DFI love them or hate them they had some kicks ars boards
 
