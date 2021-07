Mac LC that is! Estate sale. Best I can tell, this system was bought, upgraded to 4MB of ram, had old Mac SE files transferred, and then boxed and never opened again. It came with the System 7 disks but it's running System 6. I've already ordered 512KB of VRAM and 8MB of DRAM in order to upgrade it a bit.Now to find a Sonnet Presto Plus or Apple IIe card.