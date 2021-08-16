Got my new gaming and server system

NeghVar
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 1, 2003
- Messages
- 2,529
Old Server: (Plex, Minecraft servers, VM's)
Old Game System (Built in 2013)
New Server: (Plex, Minecraft servers, VM's)
MB: Supermicro X10SLL-F
CPU: Xeon E3 1220 v3
Mem: 16GB DDR3
GPU: GeForce 210
Storage: 128GB Kingston SV300S3 SSD
Full ATX tower, Plex library was also in here (used 4 HDD) until I got a NAS
Old Game System (Built in 2013)
MB: Gigabyte 990FXA-UD2
CPU: AMD FX-8120
Mem: 32GB DDR3
GPU: Radeon R9 380 4GB (upgrade from Radeon HD 7850 in 2015)
Storage:
256GB M.2 SSD in PCIe adaptor card (upgrade from 500GB HDD)
1TB M.2 SSD in PCIe adaptor card (added for higher-performing games)
4TB HDD
Display: Dual Acer X223W
New Server: (Plex, Minecraft servers, VM's)
MB: MSI MPG B560I Gaming Edge
CPU: Core i7-11700K Rocket Lake
Mem: G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200
GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 750 (integrated)
Storage:
256GB M.2 SSD (from old gaming system)
1TB M.2 SSD (from old gaming system)
Case: Metis EVO Blue TGS, an Alu. ITX case
New Gaming System
MB: Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite
CPU: Ryzen 7 5800X /w Cooler Master Hyper 212
Mem: Corsair Vengence RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3600
GPU: Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 12GB
Storage:
WD Black SN850 500GB (OS, apps, libraries)
Corsair MP600 Pro 4TB (Games)
Case: Fractal Design Meshify 2 XL Black
PSU: EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G3 80+ Gold
Display: Dual LG 27GL650F-B
Last edited: