Got my new gaming and server system

Old Server: (Plex, Minecraft servers, VM's)
MB: Supermicro X10SLL-F​
CPU: Xeon E3 1220 v3​
Mem: 16GB DDR3​
GPU: GeForce 210​
Storage: 128GB Kingston SV300S3 SSD​
Full ATX tower, Plex library was also in here (used 4 HDD) until I got a NAS​

Old Game System (Built in 2013)
MB: Gigabyte 990FXA-UD2​
CPU: AMD FX-8120​
Mem: 32GB DDR3​
GPU: Radeon R9 380 4GB (upgrade from Radeon HD 7850 in 2015)​
Storage:​
256GB M.2 SSD in PCIe adaptor card (upgrade from 500GB HDD)​
1TB M.2 SSD in PCIe adaptor card (added for higher-performing games)​
4TB HDD​
Display: Dual Acer X223W​

New Server: (Plex, Minecraft servers, VM's)
MB: MSI MPG B560I Gaming Edge
CPU: Core i7-11700K Rocket Lake
Mem: G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200
GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 750 (integrated)
Storage:
256GB M.2 SSD (from old gaming system)
1TB M.2 SSD (from old gaming system)
Case: Metis EVO Blue TGS, an Alu. ITX case
New Gaming System
MB: Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite​
CPU: Ryzen 7 5800X /w Cooler Master Hyper 212​
Mem: Corsair Vengence RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3600​
GPU: Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 12GB​
Storage:​
WD Black SN850 500GB (OS, apps, libraries)​
Corsair MP600 Pro 4TB (Games)​
Case: Fractal Design Meshify 2 XL Black​
PSU: EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G3 80+ Gold​
Display: Dual LG 27GL650F-B​
 
pendragon1 said:
hows that 212 holdin up.
decent jump on the systems though.
This is still from my old system. OS is currently installing on the new. Then I'll be doing data transfers.
As for the 212, I have no intention of doing any OC. I'll do a burn-in and monitor the temp later. If it turns out to not be enough, a few days delaying the use is no big deal

Just did a search
Best CPU Coolers for AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Builds
The CM Hyper 212 is on the list as Best Budget CPU Cooler
 
