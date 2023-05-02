Got an iPhone 14 Pro

I got it last Tuesday and have been using it for a week now. I'm coming from an iPhone 6s and hot damn at the difference. The 120 Hz screen of the 14 Pro makes the 6s look like a stuttering/jittery mess.



Some questions:



1. Does the 14 Pro's screen support HDR10+ or only Dolby Vision and HDR10?



2. I recorded a test video with the camera with HDR enabled (Dolby Vision) but when I play it back on my PC's SDR monitor, it looks like a regular/standard video. I thought if I played back the video of an Dolby Vision recording on my SDR monitor, it would look like playing an HDR-enabled MKV movie file where all the colors are heavily muted and missing. I recorded a test video with HDR (Dolby Vision) enabled and disabled and both seem to look the same on my PC's SDR monitor. Why is this?