Google gets in on benchmark shenanigans

https://www.notebookcheck.net/Exclu...-benchmark-blocking-controversy.761277.0.html
Looks like Google's afraid the new G3 SoC isn't very high-powered, so they're blocking reviewers from being able to even install benchmark software during the embargo period (of course, embargoes in general are just bogus to begin with.)
As one blogger said: " And why did Google do that? One has to assume, because the scores weren't very good. And checking some reviews, that seems to be the case. The Mediatek chip I mentioned yesterday (the Dimensity 9300, which apparently is only about 2% slower in multicore than the A17) is significantly faster than Google's powerhouse - 40% single core and nearly 100% multi-core."
Notebookcheck recently broke the story about the fact that Google appears to have blocked writers reviewing its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices from being able to easily install popular benchmark apps like Geekbench 6 and 3D Mark during the embargo period. It was a highly unusual move and raised questions about Google’s motivations for doing so. Google has made about the capabilities of the Tensor G3 chip at the heart of its latest Pixels, in particular its AI performance. However, in being unable to install the app, many reviewers were unable to test Google’s claims by running the benchmarks, as is standard practice for most reviews as it provides an objective and standardized way of assessing chip performance.
Looks like Google's afraid the new G3 SoC isn't very high-powered, so they're blocking reviewers from being able to even install benchmark software during the embargo period (of course, embargoes in general are just bogus to begin with.)
As one blogger said: " And why did Google do that? One has to assume, because the scores weren't very good. And checking some reviews, that seems to be the case. The Mediatek chip I mentioned yesterday (the Dimensity 9300, which apparently is only about 2% slower in multicore than the A17) is significantly faster than Google's powerhouse - 40% single core and nearly 100% multi-core."