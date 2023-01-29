Goodwill store treasure

Randy6309
Weaksauce




Good will store treasure. My daughter has been wanting a upgrade and likes White
She is still on a LGA1151 . I have most of the components for a LGA1200
Picked up this
Lian Li LI PC-O11 Dynamic EVO
Still in the retail box. Wonder why it ended up in a goodwill store.
