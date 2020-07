A lot of variables here. It's hard to find a monitor in general that is a jack-of-all-trades and a master of any. I say this to say, you're not going to find a video/photo editing monitor that generally has any form of sync or higher than 60Hz.I'd probably recommend looking into Benq or another Asus ProArt as a replacement.If you're shopping correctly, the best models should give you 10-bit (not 8bit+FRC) at least 1000:1 contrast ratio, IPS, and at minimum 2560x1440 Resolution.Personally, especially for the amount your spending, and just because of the future of video in general, I'd recommend getting at least a 4k monitor.Here are some well known options, please also do your own research and don't take these at face value. But it should give you a good starting point on where to look:Benq 27":Cheaper, lower resolution 27":Asus 32" (Top of Asus' product stack, other than their new miniLED model, which costs a fortune):Lower costed 32"Other options would be looking into refurbs or older models. I used to see Benq SW320's on refurb/clearance all the time. But now, not so much (probably because they're all gone, the SW321 replaced this model and it's out of your price range). You'd also be playing the panel lottery to a certain degree on that particular model as it was known for poor panel uniformity.There are others to look at as well if you can find them used or refurbed like stuff from NEC or Eizo, but generally people still charge absurd amounts for their second hand professional grade hardware (which I should add, no one would buy at, or should anyway).