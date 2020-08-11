Good Guy Phanteks!

So I'm having some issues with my front USB ports on my case. It's about 4 years old now, so that's entirely possible, given wear and tear.



I e-mailed their support asking if I can order the module from the front of the case by itself.



We trade a couple emails with information, and I get a response. 20$ each, and 5$ shipping.



Other case manuf's I've reached out to have been way less easy to work with when looking for parts.



Aside from loving the case (Evolv ATX), their support's been stellar the couple times I've contacted them. I would absolutely buy another case from them, if I needed to.