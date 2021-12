I swear by my Secret Labs Titan EVO 2022 . I bet you could get deal with next year around the corner. I paid in the $450 to 500 range and I wish that i had not gone through 300 dollars worth of cheap chairs to figure things out "Cry once".

They are very well made and so balanced that you can fully recline (No foot rest on these) and fall asleep without it sliding out from under you. I am a 240 pound dude and the firm yet super comfortable ride is where it is at.