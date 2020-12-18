Good 'Flying Games/Sims'?

DarkSideA8
I'm not a flying game / sim player - but I have a friend who's just built a new comp to play MSFS. He asked me what other games are available that have realistic flight profiles - and for the life of me: I don't know.
What recent games are good at this? (Last I heard Il Sturmovik was good - but that's been a while)
Thanks for all suggestions
