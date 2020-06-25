Good deal on pre-built PC or build my own?

It's been 17 years since I built my last PC, but I've been catching up on components lately. I was planning on finally building a new rig (I've owned several used builds since), but came across this local sale recently:iBuypower PC i7-8700 3.2 GHz16 GB DDR4 SSD HDDGTX 1060 3GBDesciption:"Originally listed as $1200 listing now $800. Priced to sell. Powerful like new PC for sale. Used for audio and video production, selling because I now use a laptop as I am out of my office a lot.. Many ports and a lot of room for expansion. The computer is completely RGB as well."Good deal at $800 or should I go ahead and build my own?