Good deal on pre-built PC or build my own?

It's been 17 years since I built my last PC, but I've been catching up on components lately. I was planning on finally building a new rig (I've owned several used builds since), but came across this local sale recently:
iBuypower PC i7-8700 3.2 GHz
16 GB DDR4 SSD HDD
GTX 1060 3GB
Desciption:
"Originally listed as $1200 listing now $800. Priced to sell. Powerful like new PC for sale. Used for audio and video production, selling because I now use a laptop as I am out of my office a lot. i7-8700 3.2 GHz, 16GB DDR4, GTX 1060 3GB with 128 GB SSD, 250 GB SSD, and a 1 TB HDD. Many ports and a lot of room for expansion. The computer is completely RGB as well."
Good deal at $800 or should I go ahead and build my own?
iBuypower PC i7-8700 3.2 GHz
16 GB DDR4 SSD HDD
GTX 1060 3GB
Desciption:
"Originally listed as $1200 listing now $800. Priced to sell. Powerful like new PC for sale. Used for audio and video production, selling because I now use a laptop as I am out of my office a lot. i7-8700 3.2 GHz, 16GB DDR4, GTX 1060 3GB with 128 GB SSD, 250 GB SSD, and a 1 TB HDD. Many ports and a lot of room for expansion. The computer is completely RGB as well."
Good deal at $800 or should I go ahead and build my own?