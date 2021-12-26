Good Bluetooth Mic ? (neckband / lapel / etc)

In regards to my last thead.I am not able to really afford a Earbud that compares to my BD DT 770 Pro....The best earbuds I have found for the money are thebut they are cheaper from EbayI have tired of my huge swing arm streaming mic being in my face.I would love to get a Bluetooth Microphone that has better quality than my 3 BT earbud neckbands.The best one's audio quality is only 16bit 16000hz for the mic.....Are there better options for a wireless mic ?for ex: neckband / attach to my shirt / etc