Good Bluetooth Mic ? (neckband / lapel / etc)

In regards to my last thead.
I am not able to really afford a Earbud that compares to my BD DT 770 Pro....
https://hardforum.com/threads/are-t...mic-dt770-pro-80-ohm.2016053/#post-1045225375
The best earbuds I have found for the money are the
https://www.amazon.com/Symphonized-...0525476&sprefix=symphonized+3.0,aps,66&sr=8-3
but they are cheaper from Ebay
https://www.ebay.com/itm/3342203293...:AeEAAOSwI-ZhN5m9&LH_BIN=1&LH_ItemCondition=3
I have tired of my huge swing arm streaming mic being in my face.
I would love to get a Bluetooth Microphone that has better quality than my 3 BT earbud neckbands.
The best one's audio quality is only 16bit 16000hz for the mic.....
Are there better options for a wireless mic ?
for ex: neckband / attach to my shirt / etc
