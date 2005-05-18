good Antivirus software that doesn't hog resources

Can anyone recommend me some decent Antivirus software that isn't a friggin' resource hog like McAfee? I've been using McAfee for the last 5 years (because I get it free from where I work) but each release gets worse and uses more resources than before.
Example (all of these are loaded and visible in TaskManager..if some are disabled or killed, the system then acts squirly):
Mcaffe FrameWork service : 5.2Mb
Mcshield : 25.04Mb
shstat : .5Mb
UpdaterUI : 1.59Mb
VsTskMgr: .5Mb
Total memory used is 32Mb...just for the damn virus scanner to be in the background.
I've read good reviews of BitDefender and PC Cillin, but can someone give some more insight please?
