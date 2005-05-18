good Antivirus software that doesn't hog resources

raksasas said: I'm just wondering this. I know a lot of people that use Norton and McAfee.

Norton and McAfee is about $50

NOD32 shows to be about $40 (Which i haven't used but might check out)



Now how is that so much?



And on another note: Is 25MB of memory usage really a big deal when we are building systems that have 1GB of RAM? IF your spending 400-500 for the Videocards. I'm betting your running 1gb of ram. Just wondering. Click to expand...

Another NOD (rimshot) for NOD32. The best scanner I have ever seen / used. If you're going to go free, I like AVG. It's on one of my systems at the moment and is pretty quiet about things. The only thing that I don't like as much with it is the extra time it takes to scan outlook atttachments, but that could be a setting of mine.$40 / year? Not too much at all if you ask me. Competetive all the way around with the "big boys" in the industry and if you look at what you get, a much better value.In this case, you're correct. 25MB of RAM isn't that much when systems are running 512MB+. I think, though, that straight RAM usage isn't the issue. It's more processing overhead and the (subjective) "feel" of the system. Retail NAV is notorious for being an overblown system hog. I witness it everyday at work where we use the retail version (don't ask) on all our machines. I can't tell you how much slower my machine runs now.