Going from iTunes to Apple Music and Apple TV program on Windows. Can you share your library?

westrock2000

Jun 3, 2005
We just got the iPhone 15's and when trying to sync the phone, iTunes said we could no longer use iTunes and would need to use the newer programs to access iPhone 15's.

I have been using iTunes on Windows to share my music and movies out to other computers and Apple TV's on the home network.

I installed Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices. Music and TV picked up the library and everything looks ok. But I cant get any other devices on the network to acknowledge that another library is available on the network.

Apple Music on different computers and my Apple TV's (streaming boxes) are not seeing anything from my Windows PC. But I also do not see anything on PC that says share this library or enable Home Sharing. On MacOS there is a separate setting under MacOS > Settings > Sharing to allow Home Sharing and that does work. But on Windows you don't have anything like that.

I can't find any information about how to use Home Sharing on Windows version of Apple Music and Apple TV programs. Does it exist? Do I just continue using iTunes until the programs are fixed?
 
Been messing with this for a week. Apple Music on Windows is garbage at worst and pre-release beta at best. The Windows version is *only* the main window part of the app.

So any feature that would require a different location other than the main program is missing. For example turning on Column Browser, is in the MacOS Music menu bar. But because that doesn't exist on Windows....no column browser.

Likewise since Home Sharing is now handled through the Settings > General > Sharing menu in MacOS, there is zero Home Sharing capability on Apple Music for Windows. It can neither broadcast or receive Home Sharing.

I tried installing MacOS in VMWare. And while MacOS did install and everything went fine, Home Sharing very conveniently was the only thing I couldn't get to work in the VMware version. It wouldn't activate.

But in end, Apple won. Since the Mac Mini's are currently on sale for $500 and I've been eyeing an M1/M2 Mini one for a couple years I decided to go that instead. Uninstalled Apple Music on Windows which then allowed iTunes to start back up and it connects to the Home Sharing broadcasting of MacOS Music no problem.

Very disappointed with Apple though.
 
