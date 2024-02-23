Going from iTunes to Apple Music and Apple TV program on Windows. Can you share your library?

We just got the iPhone 15's and when trying to sync the phone, iTunes said we could no longer use iTunes and would need to use the newer programs to access iPhone 15's.



I have been using iTunes on Windows to share my music and movies out to other computers and Apple TV's on the home network.



I installed Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices. Music and TV picked up the library and everything looks ok. But I cant get any other devices on the network to acknowledge that another library is available on the network.



Apple Music on different computers and my Apple TV's (streaming boxes) are not seeing anything from my Windows PC. But I also do not see anything on PC that says share this library or enable Home Sharing. On MacOS there is a separate setting under MacOS > Settings > Sharing to allow Home Sharing and that does work. But on Windows you don't have anything like that.



I can't find any information about how to use Home Sharing on Windows version of Apple Music and Apple TV programs. Does it exist? Do I just continue using iTunes until the programs are fixed?