[GOG] The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut (free until ??)

Get your DRM free copy if you download their app
GOG said:Starting today, all GOG GALAXY users can claim a FREE GOG copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut, if they decide to stay in touch with us.
How? Download or update your GOG GALAXY application. Go to the "Recent" view and check the banner at the top. Click the giveaway button if you agree to receive news, updates, and GOG offers. After a while, the game will show up in your games library inside the application and in your GOG.COM collection.
