[GOG] Stasis free 8/22 - 8/25

Challenging and realistic puzzles

Cinematic AAA music composed by Mark Morgan

Highly detailed 2D isometric graphics

Classic point-and-click interaction

Multiple characters to engage and work with

Death - John can (and will) die in the most horrific ways imaginable

Suicides - Special objects can be self-inflicted on John himself to end it all

Winner of the Aggie Award for the Best Adventure Game of 2015

STASIS is a point-and-click, sci-fi, horror adventure game played from a unique isometric perspective. STASIS intertwines a gruesome narrative with retro adventure gameplay. Combine items, interact with computers and solve puzzles while experiencing the gritty atmosphere.In the distant future, aboard a seemingly abandoned spacecraft, John Maracheck awakes from stasis. He must push himself to new physical and emotional limits and unravel the mysteries around him.John is in tremendous pain, his wife and daughter are missing, and time is running out as the Groomlake plunges further into the swirling blue methane clouds of Neptune.