[GOG] South Scrimshaw, Part One FREE

CAD4466HK
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 1,975
Get South Scrimshaw, Part One free on GOG while it lasts.
South Scrimshaw, Part One is a adventure sci-fi visual novel. It uses the linear VN format to create a science fiction documentary about fictional science. It is composed of over 400 illustrations, painted in a mix of watercolor, ink, and digital media, set against a rich audio backdrop of music and sound effects.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/south_scrimshaw_part_one
South Scrimshaw, Part One is a adventure sci-fi visual novel. It uses the linear VN format to create a science fiction documentary about fictional science. It is composed of over 400 illustrations, painted in a mix of watercolor, ink, and digital media, set against a rich audio backdrop of music and sound effects.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/south_scrimshaw_part_one