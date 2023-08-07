[GOG] South Scrimshaw, Part One FREE

[H]ard|Gawd
Jul 24, 2008
1,975
Get South Scrimshaw, Part One free on GOG while it lasts.

South Scrimshaw, Part One is a adventure sci-fi visual novel. It uses the linear VN format to create a science fiction documentary about fictional science. It is composed of over 400 illustrations, painted in a mix of watercolor, ink, and digital media, set against a rich audio backdrop of music and sound effects.

https://www.gog.com/en/game/south_scrimshaw_part_one

 
