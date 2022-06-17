[GOG] Get Beautiful Desolation for FREE

https://www.gog.com/#giveaway
https://www.gog.com/en/game/beautiful_desolation

Beautiful Desolation
Claim it in the next 68 hours and it's yours to keep for free.

THE BROTHERHOOD has crafted a homage to adventure games from your childhood. BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION is a 2D isometric adventure set in the distant future. Explore a post-apocalyptic landscape, solve puzzles, meet new friends and make powerful enemies, mediate conflicts and fight for your life as you unravel the secrets of the world around you.

