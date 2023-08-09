[GOG] Drekirokr - Dusk of the Dragon FREE

Get Drekirokr - Dusk of the Dragon free on GOG while it lasts. This game is currently in Early access.

Drekirokr - Dusk of the Dragon is a turn based JRPG.

Millions of years after a devastating incident in a world similar to ours, humanity strives for survival against the planet's own evolution. Explore the dimensions and the continuums of time and space in this hybrid of fantasy and sci-fi.

https://www.gog.com/en/game/drekirokr_dusk_of_the_dragon

 
