[GOG] Drekirokr - Dusk of the Dragon FREE

Get Drekirokr - Dusk of the Dragon free on GOG while it lasts. This game is currently in Early access.
Drekirokr - Dusk of the Dragon is a turn based JRPG.
Millions of years after a devastating incident in a world similar to ours, humanity strives for survival against the planet's own evolution. Explore the dimensions and the continuums of time and space in this hybrid of fantasy and sci-fi.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/drekirokr_dusk_of_the_dragon
