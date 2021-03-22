[GOG] Deadlight: Director's Cut (free till 3/22 10AM EST)

Xrave
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 29, 2004
- Messages
- 7,225
Deadlight: Director's Cut for free with the purchase / ownership of any Deep Silver Publisher game on GOG.com. Examples of some games you can have to get it free. If you got one of the Metro games for free in one of their past giveaways then you are good to go.
- Painkiller: Overdose
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Red Faction: Armageddon
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition