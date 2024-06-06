GOG cutting cloud save storage

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
yeah i just looked and in my cyberpunk save folder i have 419 files which equals 588MB. i don't actually have 419 saves though, each one contains 3 files, plus there's a user.gls file (probably system settings).1GB? When did saves get so large? I always thought they were a couple of MB, 5MB tops.
for what? i think most ive had in any game was 5-6.but still sucks you can't have more than 20 saves in a game that large
200MB per games I think, which is still quite considerable.200MB total per account
If they go and sync delete your local save folder that would be bad, but I would doubt that (they clearly state that it will not), it is probably only on the cloud that they only keep the 200mb latest one.WHAT? man i've got a ton of Cyberpunk saves that's really gonna piss me off if they get deleted.
Yeah, 200MB per game is pretty decent. It's different per game in Steam, but I've seen it range from as little as 100MB to as much as 1GB per game.200MB per games I think, which is still quite considerable.
Depends on the game and how they handle saves.1GB? When did saves get so large? I always thought they were a couple of MB, 5MB tops.
Same here, I usually only check after I finish a game though.I usually cull my saves if they become too numerous, but I'm not sure which game reasonably uses that much space for save files. The worst offender for save files I recall noticing was CDPR's own Witcher 2, which constantly creates new autosaves in a new save file, until there are hundreds of unidentifiable saves that progressively slow-down the loading of the game, and will eventually cause the game to crash, until the save-file directory is cleaned out.
I just hope GoG will free up space by deleting oldest saves and not newer ones. Would be pretty crap to lose your latest progress in a game due to not having enough free cloud space.
You need to lose your local hard drive with the save game for a reason for that to happen (or do some people use some only cloud option ?)I just hope GoG will free up space by deleting oldest saves and not newer ones. Would be pretty crap to lose your latest progress in a game due to not having enough free cloud space.
Honestly that works fine for me. What I really want out of cloud saves are two things:You need to lose your local hard drive with the save game for a reason for that to happen (or do some people use some only cloud option ?)
Gog statement say:
After August 31st, 2024, we will begin deleting files from our Cloud Storage service. First and foremost we will delete unnecessary files – things that are not at all related to your game, but have found their way into the Cloud Save folder. Next, we will remove save game files, starting from the oldest and stop when the remaining files fit the allocation limit.