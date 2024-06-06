GOG cutting cloud save storage

J

jfreund

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 3, 2006
Messages
1,645
I'm pretty sure the previous limit was 1GB per game. I remember having to delete a lot of Witcher 3 saves because of the limit. GOG is cutting it by 80% to 200MB.
GOGcloud.png
 
WHAT? man i've got a ton of Cyberpunk saves that's really gonna piss me off if they get deleted.
Absalom said:
1GB? When did saves get so large? I always thought they were a couple of MB, 5MB tops.
Click to expand...
yeah i just looked and in my cyberpunk save folder i have 419 files which equals 588MB. i don't actually have 419 saves though, each one contains 3 files, plus there's a user.gls file (probably system settings).

actually just did the math and yeah, they're roughly ~5MB a piece. but still kind of sucks they're doing this. they could at least grandfather in the ones you already have and make it something that goes into affect going forward.

edit: what's even more weird is they never sent an email about it and it's not anything that appears in the app. I say that but for some reason gog updates seem to always fail on my sytem. it was the same for years then it finally worked when cyberpunk 2.0 dropped, now i'm stuck on some other version. only place i see anything mentioned about it is in the change log from april, it says "changes were made to cloud storage". but mine still isn't even updated to that version yet.
 
Last edited:
Turning off cloud saves is one of the first things I do when installing a launcher (along with disabling overlay, controller hijacking support, and if allowed, auto-updates).

This sux for people who actually use cloud saves though. As pointed out, 200MB total per account is not actually that much considering savefiles for big open-world games are basically a big database of quest states and gameworld data, and players of big open-world games tend to generate a lot of saves.
 
NattyKathy said:
200MB total per account
Click to expand...
200MB per games I think, which is still quite considerable.

d3athf1sh said:
WHAT? man i've got a ton of Cyberpunk saves that's really gonna piss me off if they get deleted.
Click to expand...
If they go and sync delete your local save folder that would be bad, but I would doubt that (they clearly state that it will not), it is probably only on the cloud that they only keep the 200mb latest one.
 
I usually cull my saves if they become too numerous, but I'm not sure which game reasonably uses that much space for save files. The worst offender for save files I recall noticing was CDPR's own Witcher 2, which constantly creates new autosaves in a new save file, until there are hundreds of unidentifiable saves that progressively slow-down the loading of the game, and will eventually cause the game to crash, until the save-file directory is cleaned out.

I just hope GoG will free up space by deleting oldest saves and not newer ones. Would be pretty crap to lose your latest progress in a game due to not having enough free cloud space.
 
LukeTbk said:
200MB per games I think, which is still quite considerable.


If they go and sync delete your local save folder that would be bad, but I would doubt that (they clearly state that it will not), it is probably only on the cloud that they only keep the 200mb latest one.
Click to expand...
Yeah, 200MB per game is pretty decent. It's different per game in Steam, but I've seen it range from as little as 100MB to as much as 1GB per game.
 
Absalom said:
1GB? When did saves get so large? I always thought they were a couple of MB, 5MB tops.
Click to expand...
Depends on the game and how they handle saves.
Delicieuxz said:
I usually cull my saves if they become too numerous, but I'm not sure which game reasonably uses that much space for save files. The worst offender for save files I recall noticing was CDPR's own Witcher 2, which constantly creates new autosaves in a new save file, until there are hundreds of unidentifiable saves that progressively slow-down the loading of the game, and will eventually cause the game to crash, until the save-file directory is cleaned out.

I just hope GoG will free up space by deleting oldest saves and not newer ones. Would be pretty crap to lose your latest progress in a game due to not having enough free cloud space.
Click to expand...
Same here, I usually only check after I finish a game though.
 
Delicieuxz said:
I just hope GoG will free up space by deleting oldest saves and not newer ones. Would be pretty crap to lose your latest progress in a game due to not having enough free cloud space.
Click to expand...
You need to lose your local hard drive with the save game for a reason for that to happen (or do some people use some only cloud option ?)

Gog statement say:
After August 31st, 2024, we will begin deleting files from our Cloud Storage service. First and foremost we will delete unnecessary files – things that are not at all related to your game, but have found their way into the Cloud Save folder. Next, we will remove save game files, starting from the oldest and stop when the remaining files fit the allocation limit.
 
LukeTbk said:
You need to lose your local hard drive with the save game for a reason for that to happen (or do some people use some only cloud option ?)

Gog statement say:
After August 31st, 2024, we will begin deleting files from our Cloud Storage service. First and foremost we will delete unnecessary files – things that are not at all related to your game, but have found their way into the Cloud Save folder. Next, we will remove save game files, starting from the oldest and stop when the remaining files fit the allocation limit.
Click to expand...
Honestly that works fine for me. What I really want out of cloud saves are two things:

1) The ability to play back and forth between my laptop and desktop. This is the biggest one. I usually play on my desktop, but if I want to fire up a game on my laptop I don't want to have to go and manually copy the save around. Only need the latest one for that though. So this works fine.

2) Recovery in the event of disk failure. Hopefully something I don't have to deal with, but if I do have my main drive fail I don't back up my save games myself, so it would be good to have a backup. Again, really only the latest ones are needed for that.

While I wouldn't mind having a record of all my save games ever if I reinstall or something, it really isn't necessary.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top