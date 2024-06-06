GOG cutting cloud save storage

Absalom said: 1GB? When did saves get so large? I always thought they were a couple of MB, 5MB tops. Click to expand...

WHAT? man i've got a ton of Cyberpunk saves that's really gonna piss me off if they get deleted.yeah i just looked and in my cyberpunk save folder i have 419 files which equals 588MB. i don't actually have 419 saves though, each one contains 3 files, plus there's a user.gls file (probably system settings).actually just did the math and yeah, they're roughly ~5MB a piece. but still kind of sucks they're doing this. they could at least grandfather in the ones you already have and make it something that goes into affect going forward.edit: what's even more weird is they never sent an email about it and it's not anything that appears in the app. I say that but for some reason gog updates seem to always fail on my sytem. it was the same for years then it finally worked when cyberpunk 2.0 dropped, now i'm stuck on some other version. only place i see anything mentioned about it is in the change log from april, it says "changes were made to cloud storage". but mine still isn't even updated to that version yet.