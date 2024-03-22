[GOG] Book of Demons FREE till 4-04-24

CAD4466HK
Get Book of Demons free from GOG till 4-04-24.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/book_of_demons
Book of Demons is a Hack & Slash Deck-building hybrid in which YOU decide the length of quests. Wield magic cards instead of weapons and slay the armies of darkness in the dungeons below the Old Cathedral. Save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself!
Procedurally Generated Dungeons
Roguelike Mode for fans of extreme challenge
70+ different types of monsters, with different traits and custom mechanics
Twitch and Mixer integration
Monthly and all-time Leaderboards, 200+ Achievements
Book of Demons is the first installment of Return 2 Games - a series of original mid-core titles, inspired by the early golden days of PC gaming.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WkyQq0ozd4
