[GOG] Book of Demons FREE till 4-04-24

Get Book of Demons free from GOG till 4-04-24.

https://www.gog.com/en/game/book_of_demons


Book of Demons is a Hack & Slash Deck-building hybrid in which YOU decide the length of quests. Wield magic cards instead of weapons and slay the armies of darkness in the dungeons below the Old Cathedral. Save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself!

heart.png
Procedurally Generated Dungeons
heart.png
Roguelike Mode for fans of extreme challenge
heart.png
70+ different types of monsters, with different traits and custom mechanics
heart.png
Twitch and Mixer integration
heart.png
Monthly and all-time Leaderboards, 200+ Achievements

Book of Demons is the first installment of Return 2 Games - a series of original mid-core titles, inspired by the early golden days of PC gaming.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WkyQq0ozd4
 
