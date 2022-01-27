gmail spam 1000x increase. How do I get rid of them

so everyone once in a one while I need to check Spam to see if any important email is in there. I used to get probably 10 spams a year. Now its 1000 a month. I can't use my email spam folder anymore. Anyone know any way to get this fixed? any way to really block them, or find the source or send them a virus to kill them. I feel like its probably a single person that caused this because it happened overnight. I might have replied to some too good to be true deals on craigslist and shortly after that it started.