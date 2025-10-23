  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Glossy Oled Worth It

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
24,813
I own the 1st Model LG oled but its Matte I'm looking at the 27" Glossy Asus since it has a versa mount kit included which is must for my ergonomics setup.


Just watched a comparison video doesn't look like much of a upgrade. But that Badseedtech guy showed how details show up better but colors are the same 3rd gen woled
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top