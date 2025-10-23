Glossy Oled Worth It

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
I own the 1st Model LG oled but its Matte I'm looking at the 27" Glossy Asus since it has a versa mount kit included which is must for my ergonomics setup.
Just watched a comparison video doesn't look like much of a upgrade. But that Badseedtech guy showed how details show up better but colors are the same 3rd gen woled
