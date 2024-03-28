Global sales of XBox are so bad developers wonder if supporting the console is worth it for them

https://kotaku.com/publishers-not-sure-xbox-ports-europe-sales-low-gdc-1851367132
Talk at GDC 2024 has developers wondering if continuing to support the Xbox is worth it, sales of the console have stalled, and there aren't enough of them out there to offset the costs of properly supporting the console.
