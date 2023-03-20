Glad I got a old LGA 1155 to play with, didn't realize the pins are so fragile

I bought an old Dell Optiplex 7010 from ebay and decided to move the mb/cpu to a more modern case.

Took a whole day, couldn't figure out why the system wouldn't post after the move.



Long story short, I probably bent a few pins on the LGA. Didn't realize how fragile they were. I casually dropped the cpu into the socket, spin dropped, spin dropped etc..

Was dumb of me, but glad i learned my lesson on a cheap mb since all the x86 are LGA going forward.



How I found out is 1 of the DIMM wasn't functioning which is why the mb wouldn't even post. Did a few googling and found out a bad cpu pin is the most likely cause of DIMM slot not working....

Fixing LGA pins are a pin.