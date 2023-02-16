GitHub Copilot update includes security vulnerability filtering

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,456
"GitHub says the controversial AI-assisted coding tool is now being used by more than 400 organizations to increase developer productivity and improve code quality."
"GitHub this week also announced the general availability of Github Copilot for Business for all enterprises, even those that do not use GitHub. This announcement follows a beta phase that began in December. Businesses can sign up for Copilot and immediately assign seats. Also featured in GitHub Copilot for Businesses is VPN proxy support, so it is possible to use Copilot in any working environment.
Since its introduction in June 2021, Copilot has come under fire, with questions raised about the propriety of using publicly available code to train the AI. These concerns prompted a lawsuit and protests from the Free Software Foundation. But GitHub said this week that more than 400 organizations already are using."
Source: https://www.infoworld.com/article/3...ncludes-security-vulnerability-filtering.html
