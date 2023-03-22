GitHub Copilot learns new tricks, adopts this year's model

erek
[H]F Junkie
Dec 19, 2005
8,819
Switching to GPT-turbo instead of Codex
“A developer thus can highlight, say, a regex in a source file and invite Copilot to explain what the obtuse pattern matching expression does. Copilot can also be asked to generate tests, to analyze and debug, to propose a fix, or to attempt a custom task. The model can even add comments that explain source code and can clean files up like a linter.
More interesting still, Copilot can be addressed by voice. Using spoken prompts, the assistive software can produce (or reproduce) code and run it on demand. It's a worthy accessibility option at least. Time will tell whether Copilot can resist prank commands from cubicle trespassers who direct the AI to fetch inappropriate content.”
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2023/03/22/github_copilot_learns_new_tricks/
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2023/03/22/github_copilot_learns_new_tricks/