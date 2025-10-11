erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,683
"To bypass the protection, the researcher created a dictionary of all letters and symbols in the alphabet, pre-generated corresponding Camo URLs for each of them, and embedded the dictionary into the injected prompt.
He created a web server that responded with a 1×1 transparent pixel to each request, created a Camo URL dictionary of all the letters and symbols he could use to leak sensitive content from repositories, and then built the prompt to trigger the vulnerability.
Mayraz has published proof-of-concept (PoC) videos demonstrating how the attack could be used to exfiltrate zero-days and AWS keys from private repositories.
On August 14, GitHub notified the researcher that the issue had been addressed by disallowing the use of Camo to leak sensitive user information."
Source: https://www.securityweek.com/github-copilot-chat-flaw-leaked-data-from-private-repositories/
