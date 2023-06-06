Gigabyte's NVIDIA Grace Hopper Platform

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Dec 19, 2005
- 9,779
"Gigabyte H263-V11 a 2U4N NVIDIA Grace Hopper Platform: At Computex 2023, we saw the Gigabyte H263-V11. This is the company’s NVIDIA Grace Hopper platform that fits four 72 core Arm CPU plus NVIDIA H100 GPU nodes into a single 2U chassis."
"The NVIDIA Grace Hopper is an interesting solution. Generally, today’s AI systems tend to have a higher GPU to CPU ratio. NVIDIA Grace Hopper is a fairly mid-range CPU with a lot of memory bandwidth and lower memory capacity. It then connects this directly to each GPU. It is certainly an interesting design, and in some ways similar to some of the AMD MI300 designs we will see next week (and have already seen.) There are still a lot of differences between how NVIDIA and AMD are approaching this market. Still, seeing systems with the Grace Hopper modules was really interesting. What is also interesting is that the price of these modules will mean that we would expect 90%+ of the cost of these systems to be from NVIDIA’s parts in a 2U 4-node machine."
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/gigaby...dia-grace-hopper-platform-arm-broadcom-intel/
