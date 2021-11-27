Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Master - Can't get into bios

I recently assembled my Z690 Aorus Master and 12900K and resolved an issue where I couldn't get a video signal.



I flashed F5 bios and cleared CMOS so I could install windows however the only issue I'm having now is I can't get into the bios. I spam the delete key upon boot and it just ends up booting straight to windows. My monitor actually doesn't get a video signal until I get to the Windows splash screen to enter my PIN.



I've tried holding shift and hitting restart, the advanced startup option, and even tried using the fast boot app in App center to try to disable fast boot, but no luck. When I clicked "enter bios setup" in the fast boot app it just ended up with a black screen and required a reboot.



Any suggestions?