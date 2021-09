Gigabyte x570 Aorus Master 8 GPUs Code d4 & 99

1 x AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Processor.

1 x Gigabyte x570 Aorus Master.

1 x Crucial RAM CT8G4DFS824A 8GB DDR4 2400 MHz CL17 Desktop Memory.

1 x Kingston SSDNow A400 240GB SATA 3 Solid State Drive.

8 x PCI-E Riser USB 1x to 16x

2 x PCI-E Splitters 1 to 4.

7 (8) x Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Fe.

2000W PSU.

d4 - PCI resource allocation error. Out of Resources.

99 - Super IO initialization.

PCIEX16 Slot Configuration: all options.

PCIe Slot Configuration: all options.

PCIEX16 Bifurcation: all options.

Hi all,I have a Gigabyte x570 Aorus Master mining setup with 7 gpus, but when attaching another gpu (total 8) the motherboard shows an error d4 followed by 99.Setup:Similar to https://www.nicehash.com/blog/post/the-most-profitable-mining-rig-in-2021 Codes:I've tried:Above 4G Decoding is Enabled.Any help would be greatly appreciated as its driving me insane!Thanks,