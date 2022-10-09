GIGABYTE X399 AORUS XTREME

If I said I stumbled across a BNIB
GIGABYTE X399 AORUS XTREME and paid $216.00 for it
Would you say that was a good deal
 

Only if you need it for the GPU slot spacing. My 3900x beats my 1950x in most all core workloads I run. I do take advantage of the good slot spacing on my X399 Aurus gaming 7 and currently have 3x GPU in it and hope to one day fill all 4 slots. In theory you could drop in something like a 2990wx but they are hard to come by and expensive for what they are. 2950x etc don't offer much of a boost over 1950x etc.
Or basically anything that will use a lot of PCIX lanes. home server role would be good etc.
 
