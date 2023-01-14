Gigabyte Reference 7900 XTX

Slightly used. No vapor chamber issues and been used quiet a bit, stress testing and playing RDR2 and Cyberpunk for hours. Works fine. Junction temp is usually within. 15-20c of edge temp. With my case good airflow normally in the 80s.







Attached is the picture of timespy extreme stress test with +15% power OC and UV and custom fan curve mentioned above. As you can see 94c max junction in closed case after this loop. Normally gaming the temps are mostly in 80s for me for junction in RDR2 and Cyberpunk. Without the extra power with default power the temps are obviously even lower. This is worst case I am showing.





Price 1075 shipped in original box.