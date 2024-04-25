Gigabyte OLED FO32U2 Pro!

I will be picking this one up and should be here next week. Looks promising and has some nice features. My current monitor is a 49 inch AOC AGON and it was just too big. Surprised no else is talking about the GIGABYTE monitor.
- Resolution & Panel: 32" UHD 3840x2160 QD OLED Gaming Monitor
- Refresh Rate & Response: 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GTG response time
- Color Accuracy: 99% DCI-P3, 10bit
- Special Features: Type C KVM, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, VESA Certified ClearMR 13000, UHBR 20, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
- Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x Displayport 2.1 (UHBR 20), 1x mini DP 2.1 (UHBR 20), 1x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Downstream ports, 1x USB 3.2 Upstream port, 1x Earphone Jack, 1x Microphone Jack