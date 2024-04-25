Gigabyte OLED FO32U2 Pro!

I will be picking this one up and should be here next week. Looks promising and has some nice features. My current monitor is a 49 inch AOC AGON and it was just too big. Surprised no else is talking about the GIGABYTE monitor.


  • Resolution & Panel: 32" UHD 3840x2160 QD OLED Gaming Monitor
  • Refresh Rate & Response: 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GTG response time
  • Color Accuracy: 99% DCI-P3, 10bit
  • Special Features: Type C KVM, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, VESA Certified ClearMR 13000, UHBR 20, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
  • Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x Displayport 2.1 (UHBR 20), 1x mini DP 2.1 (UHBR 20), 1x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Downstream ports, 1x USB 3.2 Upstream port, 1x Earphone Jack, 1x Microphone Jack
 
Just got mine.
It has the flickering issue that many have noted with similar monitors, will try to figure out what's causing it.
I have a 4090 so can't test DP 2.1. Either way, they don't even provide a proper DP 2.1 cable (just a very short DP<->mini DP 2.1 cable).
Can do 4k240Hz through HDMI 2.1 but with DSC :vomit:

I hope all the flickering issues are solely due to DSC. It does not seem related to any of the OLED-care functions. I can't really confirm this until Nvidia releases a DP 2.1 GPU though.
 
Gigabyte seems to have different P1000 behavior compared to other QD-OLEDS: https://tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/gigabyte-aorus-fo32u2p#HDR-Brightness

1714348829878.png


1714348785262.png
 
Received mine over the weekend, pretty impressive monitor and the games look so good also I do not see any flicker on mine. I am using a 4090 with display port. Loving it so far!
 
Received mine over the weekend, pretty impressive monitor and the games look so good also I do not see any flicker on mine. I am using a 4090 with display port. Loving it so far!
Is there a DSC toggle in the OSD? Seems to be debate over whether it was removed.
 
Is there a DSC toggle in the OSD? Seems to be debate over whether it was removed.
HDMI 2.1 doesn't have the data rate to support 4K SDR 240 Hz without DSC. Adding a toggle would just get people complaining about not having the option for 240 Hz because most would probably disable it without looking at any warning or documentation.
 
