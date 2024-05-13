Gigabyte - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super Aorus Master and ASUS - Z790-V Prime AX Intel LGA 1700 ATX Motherboard

Hey all, looking at a new build with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super Aorus Master and wondering if it will fit / be compatible with the microcenter bundle with the ASUS - Z790-V Prime AX Intel LGA 1700 ATX Motherboard. below is the link to the components.

https://www.microcenter.com/site/co...spx?load=5c177bf6-7bd2-4d0b-ae4e-23bf9cf37466

today I have a large 900d case, and 1600 supernova PSU, so I should be good on that front.
 
