GIGABYTE Mini-ITX Motherboard H470I AORUS PRO AX LGA 1200 Intel Motherboard wifi
Intel® H470 Mini-ITX AORUS Motherboard with Direct 5+1 Phase Digital VRM Design solution with DrMOS, Thermal Baseplate, Intel® WiFi 6 802.11ax, Dual Intel® LAN, HDMI 2.0, RGB FUSION 2.0
Intel® H470 Mini-ITX AORUS Motherboard with Direct 5+1 Phase Digital VRM Design solution with DrMOS, Thermal Baseplate, Intel® WiFi 6 802.11ax, Dual Intel® LAN, HDMI 2.0, RGB FUSION 2.0
- Supports 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors*
- Direct 5+1 Phase Digital VRM Design solution with DrMOS
- Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 2DIMMs
- Extended MOSFET Heatsink and Multi-layered PCH M.2 heatsink with heatpipes and thermal baseplate
- Supreme flexibility with Intel® Optane memory ready
- Onboard Intel® WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT5 with AORUS Antenna
- Blazing Fast Dual LAN Intel® 2.5GbE LAN and Intel® GbE LAN with cFosSpeed
- HDMI 2.0 supports premium 4K resolution
- Smart Fan 5 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors and Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP
- ALC1220-VB Enhance 114dB(Rear)/ 110dB(Front) SNR in Microphone with WIMA Audio Capacitors
- RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips
- Pre-installed IO Shield for easy and quick installation
- Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card
- * Updated BIOS is required for compatibility.