Gigabyte GTX 1080 Xtreme Gaming Waterforce AIO removable? Fitting Waterblock?

HiI just bought a used Gigabyte GTX 1080 Xtreme Gaming Waterforce AIO.There's some air in the circuit and I can't really fit the radiator into my case, since I already have a custom loop for my cpu.I'd like to build the Graphics card into my loop.My question now:Can you take the whole cooling off the graphics card. And would there be any Waterblock that would fit the graphics card. I couldn't find any yet.Thanks for your help.Marc