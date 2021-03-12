Gigabyte GTX 1080 Xtreme Gaming Waterforce AIO removable? Fitting Waterblock?

Hi
I just bought a used Gigabyte GTX 1080 Xtreme Gaming Waterforce AIO.
There's some air in the circuit and I can't really fit the radiator into my case, since I already have a custom loop for my cpu.
I'd like to build the Graphics card into my loop.
My question now:
Can you take the whole cooling off the graphics card. And would there be any Waterblock that would fit the graphics card. I couldn't find any yet.
Thanks for your help.
Marc
I just bought a used Gigabyte GTX 1080 Xtreme Gaming Waterforce AIO.
There's some air in the circuit and I can't really fit the radiator into my case, since I already have a custom loop for my cpu.
I'd like to build the Graphics card into my loop.
My question now:
Can you take the whole cooling off the graphics card. And would there be any Waterblock that would fit the graphics card. I couldn't find any yet.
Thanks for your help.
Marc