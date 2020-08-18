Gigabyte GA-Z170MX Gaming 5 - odd sata issues (Inland professional drives don't show up, corsair or Samsung do)

My old gaming system, about to move it on to the wife - bought a nice 1TB Inland Professional (Microcenter in-house brand) to drop into it (and a pair of 120s for boot drives for something else), and I'm having really weird issues.
Rev 1.1 on the board, 6700K, 1080GTX, 32G (4x8), 1x M2 950 Evo drive (512G).
First, had the wrong SATA power cable for the PSU (seasonic silent) - flipped the internal shutdown instantly when I tried to power it on. Oops. Found the RIGHT cable (wrong bag dammit), plugged in to the 1TB drive - no work.
Swapped SATA cables - same issue
Changed SATA port (2 -> 3) - Same issue
Tried 120G Inland drive - same issue
Updated to F22a bios (latest) - same issue
Disabled internal graphics, sanity checked other bios config options - same issue
Plugged in old Samsung 750 Evo 250G drive - shows up
Plugged in old MX100 256 G drive - shows up.
WTF?
According to the manual, using the M2 slot shoudl not disable any ports (https://download.gigabyte.com/FileList/Manual/mb_manual_ga-z170mx-gaming5_v1.1_e.pdf page 16) unless I'm using a SATA drive instead of NVME, which I'm not. I'm a bit confused.
