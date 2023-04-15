Gigabyte Aero 4090 white like new

So I wanted to see if someone is interested. I have this at my local BB. It doesn’t show up online for instore pickup.It retails 1749 before taxes. But I can get it for 1525 with taxes and after shipping.I actually returned this card 10 day ago at the same store Lmao cuz it didn’t work out in my case because it was too close to side window and was getting choked but then I found 3D spacers for my lian li to make more room on the side and I ordered another one. It’s a great looking card if you want all white and nice cooling.The girl kinda knows me at BB cuz I buy a lot and regular, she was like you wanna buy the same one you returned for cheaper? 🤣. I was like let me see if someone wants it.I am not asking anyone to pay me. If you are interested I can swing by tomorrow and pick it up. It is like new and and worked great cuz it was returned by me so I have tested it.So if someone wants a deal on this card I am pretty sure it will be available cuz it’s a smaller town and not many big buyer here. But I am hoping someone wants it quick so I can get it over the weekend.Here is the link to card.