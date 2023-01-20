Gigabyte 7900xtx Reference

This is used for 3 weeks or so. But in great condition. There is no issues with junction temp on this. Works great and nice delta 15-20c from edge to core. Even OC'ed undervolted to 1080v and +15% with 400w it stays nice and cool with custom fan curve below 2000 rpm, which is 70% max. Fairly quiet under 2000rpm.



I am only selling because somehow I got a hold of the red devil on amazon after million tries.



I should have that next week hopefully. I can still return it to Best Buy for full refund but I would love for someone to get a hold of it here as this is a great chip and spend lower than what you likely will retail + tax depending on your state. However I can wait on that card use onboard if its not delivered next week so I will get it out to you mid next week latest.



Price $1050 shipped zelle or paypal F&F firm.