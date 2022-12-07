Gifted my iPad to my son but he forgot his Apple password. How do you (painlessly) reset your Apple ID password?

So the backstory is I gave my iPad Mini to my son a few months ago. He put it aside and forgot about it. Fast forward to this week and he is trying to actually use the mini for some online training for work. Unfortunately, while he has an Apple ID, he forgot his password. BTW, this is the only Apple device he owns. After visiting iforgot.apple.com to reset his password via the web, he gets the message "You will be able to reset your password in 13 days." Can anyone please explain why he has to wait two weeks to reset a password? Is there any other method to use to bypass this dilemma? He needs to access/use the iPad now. Would creating another Apple ID solve the problem?



Thanks ...