Gifted my iPad to my son but he forgot his Apple password. How do you (painlessly) reset your Apple ID password?

So the backstory is I gave my iPad Mini to my son a few months ago. He put it aside and forgot about it. Fast forward to this week and he is trying to actually use the mini for some online training for work. Unfortunately, while he has an Apple ID, he forgot his password. BTW, this is the only Apple device he owns. After visiting iforgot.apple.com to reset his password via the web, he gets the message "You will be able to reset your password in 13 days." Can anyone please explain why he has to wait two weeks to reset a password? Is there any other method to use to bypass this dilemma? He needs to access/use the iPad now. Would creating another Apple ID solve the problem?

Thanks ...
 
i hope you kept the receipt and take it to an apple store. no, another AID will not help unlock the original AID.
 
You could create another ID if the iPad isn’t signed in. And as far as 13 days I’d call apple directly and just ask. They have pretty good customer service.
 
As long as Find My iPad wasn't activated on the iPad, you can create a new Apple ID and reactivate the iPad. If Find My iPad was activated, then you will need to have the original Apple ID to use it, otherwise it is a door stop or parts machine for everything but the logic board.
 
