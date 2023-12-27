Getting Zoo tycoon running correctly.

My wife has wanted to play Zoo Tycoon again for a while, and she lost the discs years ago. So for Christmas I found a good set of discs and got them for her.



Her laptop of course has no disc drive, AND the discs have some form of copy protection which prevents me from grabbing iso files. They come up as corrupt.



My fix was to install the game on the computer with a disc drive ( base game and marine expansion) and copy it to her computer and used a nocd exe. It works. However, I think there is something not right as it has all the marine mania content but doesn’t load the marine title screen. It loads the base title screen, and the maint workers will not pick up trash and the assigned task button doesn’t work. assigned tasks are part of the expansion so I think it’s not loading the expansion at all, just the expansion game files, creating a glitch.



Is there a way to copy a copy protected disc into an iso? The only other way I can think of doing it is to share the disc drive over the network and direct install but it will still need the nocd exe… but also I do want a backup set of discs. For such an old game it wasn’t cheap