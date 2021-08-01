Get a second router for a NAS setup?

I share an internet connection (using a powerline) with a house mate and several others but i want to set up a NAS to access over the internet and wanted to know the most secure way i could do this?
I was thinking about setting up another router with vpn but im interested in know if there is anything else i should be doing or/what setup and equipment you guys would recommend for it.
