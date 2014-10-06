Gerasim@Home

I have recently noticed an issue with the Gerasim app and was wondering if anyone else has noticed this behavior as well? Basically, the app will hang up its thread at 100% utilization when the app gets suspended while the CPU crunches other work. I observe this regularly on all my Windows x64 machines; the spstarter.exe process, which is what is used by Gerasim WU's, will be stuck at 100% utilization when the app is supposed to be suspended. To make it even worse, when multiple WU's are suspended, there will be multiple instances of the spstarter.exe process hung up at 100% utilization, when the process shouldn't even be active and loaded in memory. I have to forcefully end the process in Task Manager to free up the resources. Has anyone else noticed this? Would it do any good if I reported it in the forums there?