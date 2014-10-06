Gerasim@Home

R

RFGuy_KCCO

DCOTM x4, [H]ard|DCer of the Year 2019
Joined
Sep 23, 2006
Messages
922
I have recently noticed an issue with the Gerasim app and was wondering if anyone else has noticed this behavior as well? Basically, the app will hang up its thread at 100% utilization when the app gets suspended while the CPU crunches other work. I observe this regularly on all my Windows x64 machines; the spstarter.exe process, which is what is used by Gerasim WU's, will be stuck at 100% utilization when the app is supposed to be suspended. To make it even worse, when multiple WU's are suspended, there will be multiple instances of the spstarter.exe process hung up at 100% utilization, when the process shouldn't even be active and loaded in memory. I have to forcefully end the process in Task Manager to free up the resources. Has anyone else noticed this? Would it do any good if I reported it in the forums there?
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,584
I did not experience that a while back when I was running it. I plan to run it again in the near future. I did notice EDGES would continue running when BOINC paused. When I was running Gerasim, I had a rather high error rate and the suggestion in the forums was to just reset the project on each machine having trouble. Since I didn't have access to all machines, I feel they should have just sent a server abort to force a download of the new apps. But, I'm not an admin. Keep an eye on it and let me know what you find. It took me a bit to get the preferences adjusted to English. So, my forums experience sucked when I first went there.

C

CaptainUnlikely

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - May 2014
Joined
Mar 20, 2013
Messages
311
Just thought I would add to this, I started up Gerasim today and have also experienced this problem.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,584
Have you reported the findings to the project yet? They aren't a largely popular project and people may not be paying much attention to it.
 
C

CaptainUnlikely

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - May 2014
Joined
Mar 20, 2013
Messages
311
Not yet, will do though.

Looks like we're making good progress on the project, just overtaken OcUK, not far off another few overtakes and then there are a lot of static teams ahead too.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,584
For anyone that tries to navigate their forums and find it hard to navigate in Russian, here is the instructions on changing the default language to English.

"You need update your forum preferencies:
1. Select &#1052;&#1086;&#1081; &#1087;&#1088;&#1086;&#1092;&#1080;&#1083;&#1100; (My profile) at top left
2. Select &#1048;&#1079;&#1084;&#1077;&#1085;&#1080;&#1090;&#1100; &#1087;&#1088;&#1086;&#1092;&#1080;&#1083;&#1100; (Edit profile) at left side
3. Scroll down to &#1050;&#1072;&#1082;&#1086;&#1081; &#1103;&#1079;&#1099;&#1082; &#1074;&#1099; &#1093;&#1086;&#1090;&#1080;&#1090;&#1077; &#1080;&#1089;&#1087;&#1086;&#1083;&#1100;&#1079;&#1086;&#1074;&#1072;&#1090;&#1100; (Select language)
4. Select english at the combobox
5. Enjoy from learning the basics of the Russian language"
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,584
R

RFGuy_KCCO

DCOTM x4, [H]ard|DCer of the Year 2019
Joined
Sep 23, 2006
Messages
922
I am going to try some of these out on my GPU's, in the hopes these apps behave better than the CPU app on my machines (CPU WU's keep running even when suspended - I will not run the CPU app because of this). I will test them on Intel, Nvidia, and AMD GPUs.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,584
If you get this error in your event log when connecting to Gerasim
Cannot load request into XML document
then this is what you apparently need to do:

This problem occurs because of an incorrect XML format for global settings in several BOINC projects (WCG, etc). You need:
1. Change global settings to correct (for example, http://gerasim.boinc.ru -> logon -> Project prefs -> Update preferencies).
2. Update global prefs under BOINC Manager (for example, via main menu).
3. Delete Gerasim@home project
4. Add Gerasim@home project
5. Enjoy
I'm personally not going through the headache as I don't want the global preferences to override settings on boxes I don't have access to. I also think this is an issue they should fix as I have only seen it happen to their project. I also seem to have it randomly picking the boxes that have the problem...
 
R

RFGuy_KCCO

DCOTM x4, [H]ard|DCer of the Year 2019
Joined
Sep 23, 2006
Messages
922
Gilthanis said:
If you get this error in your event log when connecting to Gerasim


then this is what you apparently need to do:



I'm personally not going through the headache as I don't want the global preferences to override settings on boxes I don't have access to. I also think this is an issue they should fix as I have only seen it happen to their project. I also seem to have it randomly picking the boxes that have the problem...
Yeah, I'm not doing that either. Four of the six boxes I have connected to this project are currently having this issue. This project needs to fix their issue, instead of asking us to do stupid work-arounds for a problem they should correct.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,584
What is bad is that I've not changed global settings in years. No idea what project is conflicting though I have a feeling it is WCG. However, if it isn't affecting any other project, than this is their problem.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,584
I brought it up in their forums and this is what they said.

Usually that happens when PC has global prefs from WCG or SAT@home. In that case global prefs has invalid xml format.
*global prefs included in scheduler request.

Solution: keep global prefs in another project.
However, they didn't address all of my questions...
 
R

RFGuy_KCCO

DCOTM x4, [H]ard|DCer of the Year 2019
Joined
Sep 23, 2006
Messages
922
I hit 1 million points overnight. That makes this my 25th project with 1 million points.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,584
It has been a while since there has been any interest from our team in this project and there hasn't been much excitement from it. However, apparently they are taking over the work for Numberfields or are at least working alongside them due to NF's not necessarily lasting much longer. They have been testing the GPU work units for a few weeks now and seem to run ok. For those that haven't been paying attention, they are paying out a decent amount of points and would be a great time to hit project goals. For those needing an app_config.xml file to run multiple work units on the same nVidia GPU, the following will run 2 work units at a time. You can adjust it as needed to run more if you need....

<app_config>

<app>
<name>Get Decic Fields (nVidia)</name>
<gpu_versions>
<gpu_usage>0.50</gpu_usage>
<cpu_usage>0.25</cpu_usage>
</gpu_versions>
</app>

<app>
<name>Get Decic Fields</name>
<gpu_versions>
<gpu_usage>0.50</gpu_usage>
<cpu_usage>0.25</cpu_usage>
</gpu_versions>
</app>

</app_config>
 
