Generate Fan RPM Signal W/O Fan

Mohonri said: LOL you're probably right. The question then is:

1) does the server MB detect whether something is connected to the control (PWM) line?

2) does the server complain if the fan is running, but at a different speed than it's expecting? Click to expand...

1. The server won't turn on if the correct fan isn't attached or there is no fan at all.2. The server monitors only the PWM pins, not the power. So if the server is receiving a valid PWM signal, the server sees it as 'OK, I'm fine!'.Currently I have someone working on this issue.So he is building a controller for my problem. The controller is sending the right frequency to the PWM pins, to let the server "think" the fan is running at 7500RPM**.In the mean time, there is no fan connected to the whole 12v rail of the fancontroller.I'll build in a manual fan controller and put in some 'high airflow and minimal RPM' fans, to provide the server cool air on a relatively low fan speed. Thus making the server as quiet as possible without losing airflow and risk overheating.The only issue for you guys is, that it's being developed in The Netherlands (where I'm from) and I don't know how many of you are having difficulties with your/their server.This guy, whom is building the controller, doesn't mass-produce. I can ask him to share the controller "blueprint", so you can build it on your own. Don't know yet. I just need to see the actual product before I can tell anybody how it works.I don't know the result for another 2 weeks. He is devoloping a circuit on a print, building it. Later testing them and maybe build a few of them for me and his own use.**. Why this high RPM? Because if I let the server "think" the fan is running at 2000RPM, but it gets warmer (but no fan to react to that), the server will overheat and shutdown.So if I set it too high, the server wants to slow down the fan.The effect is really simple:The server won't shutdown due to 'low RPM'. It will only try to lower the RPMs, but has no effect on actual cooling of the machine.I hope my English is good enough for you guys to read. I think it's relatively good.No Google Translate was used in this post