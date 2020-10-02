General Mobo Question - Onboard Surround? Or do we still need discrete cards?

DarkSideA8
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2005
- Messages
- 304
I've been looking at mobos lately - and not seeing the back panel connectors for surround sound.
Example: https://www.newegg.com/msi-mpg-x570...NG EDGE-_-13-144-261-_-Product&quicklink=true
But the mobo I bought over a year ago has these connectors which I do associate with good on-board sound: https://www.newegg.com/p/2MG-001K-0...CFSIJxQod_I8JbA&gclsrc=ds&Item=9SIAPMXBKR7888
To compound this - I've seen boards with only one PCIe slot (presumably for the GPU) - and back panels lacking the surround support... what is a gamer to do then?
Seeing as this is really a 'what are the current best practices" wrt surround sound; are mobos coming equipped with good onboard surround or are discrete cards still the norm (if so... what's a good one?)?
Example: https://www.newegg.com/msi-mpg-x570...NG EDGE-_-13-144-261-_-Product&quicklink=true
But the mobo I bought over a year ago has these connectors which I do associate with good on-board sound: https://www.newegg.com/p/2MG-001K-0...CFSIJxQod_I8JbA&gclsrc=ds&Item=9SIAPMXBKR7888
To compound this - I've seen boards with only one PCIe slot (presumably for the GPU) - and back panels lacking the surround support... what is a gamer to do then?
Seeing as this is really a 'what are the current best practices" wrt surround sound; are mobos coming equipped with good onboard surround or are discrete cards still the norm (if so... what's a good one?)?