General Mobo Question - Onboard Surround? Or do we still need discrete cards?

DarkSideA8

I've been looking at mobos lately - and not seeing the back panel connectors for surround sound.
Example: https://www.newegg.com/msi-mpg-x570...NG EDGE-_-13-144-261-_-Product&quicklink=true

But the mobo I bought over a year ago has these connectors which I do associate with good on-board sound: https://www.newegg.com/p/2MG-001K-0...CFSIJxQod_I8JbA&gclsrc=ds&Item=9SIAPMXBKR7888

To compound this - I've seen boards with only one PCIe slot (presumably for the GPU) - and back panels lacking the surround support... what is a gamer to do then?

Seeing as this is really a 'what are the current best practices" wrt surround sound; are mobos coming equipped with good onboard surround or are discrete cards still the norm (if so... what's a good one?)?
 
doubletake

Did you link the wrong board or something? Because those two motherboards have the exact same audio outputs (5.1 analogue surround & mic-in + optical-out).
 
Aegir

Aegir

Depends on your budget.

Higher end desires means you need to spend higher end prices.

Either look for a motherboard that has what you need, or possibly look for more updated alternatives.

The highest quality MIDI sound card of the olden days is now beyond worthless today, just as "surround sound" connectors might be just as worthless if it's an obsolete standard.
However, if you need a certain connector, then you'll need to either install it yourself, or just pick out a motherboard that has it.

There's really not much else you can do.
 
DarkSideA8

doubletake said:
Did you link the wrong board or something? Because those two motherboards have the exact same audio outputs (5.1 analogue surround & mic-in + optical-out).
I don't think so. The MSI board doesn't have the colored connectors like the gigabyte - I admit I could be completely mistaken about what is there.
 
DarkSideA8

Aegir said:
Depends on your budget.

Higher end desires means you need to spend higher end prices.

Either look for a motherboard that has what you need, or possibly look for more updated alternatives.

The highest quality MIDI sound card of the olden days is now beyond worthless today, just as "surround sound" connectors might be just as worthless if it's an obsolete standard.
However, if you need a certain connector, then you'll need to either install it yourself, or just pick out a motherboard that has it.

There's really not much else you can do.
I've got a really old surround set up - and trying to advise a friend of what to get... And of course, current best practices with sound are not my strongest area
 
Denpepe

Denpepe

DarkSideA8 said:
I don't think so. The MSI board doesn't have the colored connectors like the gigabyte - I admit I could be completely mistaken about what is there.
Taken from the spec part of the website
Onboard Audio
Audio Chipset Realtek ALC1220
Audio Channels 7.1-Channel High Definition Audio
Supports S/PDIF output
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

if they have optical onboard you can do DD/DTS/DDL for surround or use the discrete analog jacks, which are not always color coded.
 
DarkSideA8

Denpepe said:
Taken from the spec part of the website
Onboard Audio
Audio ChipsetRealtek ALC1220
Audio Channels7.1-Channel High Definition Audio
Supports S/PDIF output
Huh. Completely missed it - thanks.

Does that mean he needs a s/PDIF compatible speaker setup?
 
