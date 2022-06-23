General audio config help

Guess I'm getting old and can't remember how some of this works. I have a Schiit Modi 3 DAC connected to my computer via optical. It connects to a Schiit Magnius headphone amp. A failing Logitech powered 2.1 setup connects to a preamp output from the headphone amp. I'd like to do away with the powered speakers and build a discreet setup. My cats keep chewing cables up and speaker wire is cheap and easy enough to replace. Where to use splitters and how to connect the subwoofer is where I think I'm confused.1. I think all I need is a speaker amp and connect it to the preamp outs from the headphone amp. It would probably work the same as if I just bought RCA splitters for the output from the DAC so both amps got signal from the DAC directly?1a. Are splitters bad for preamp output?2. Adding a subwoofer is also a bit confusing. Would I just split the preamp outputs again or maybe just put in a 1 pair to 3 pair RCA splitter (if that's a thing)?2a. A crossover is something I've never used as a separate piece of equipment but I understand it to be used to cutout frequencies I don't want the subwoofer to play. I've only used one stand alone powered subwoofer and it has something like that baked in. But there was also settings in the receiver in that setup to set frequencies by speaker and subwoofer. I'm guessing this is only something I would need if installing a passive subwoofer and driving it with a separate amp? Not a thing if using a powered subwoofer?I appreciate any feedback. My computer audio is getting too complex I think.Picture for reference of the current setup.